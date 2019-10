A man has been shot in what dispatchers call a "self-defense" situation in Jackson County, W.Va.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ it happened around 4 p.m. on Sexton Lane in Kenna.

They say the man was shot in the arm.

Deputies tell WSAZ they are on scene investigating.

The extent of the man's injuries are not known.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.