Deputies save drowning child in Lincoln County

Deputies in Lincoln County say a teenager is lucky to be alive after almost drowning in the Guyandotte River in Harts.

They were dispatched to the area around 1:30 p.m. Monday when they got a call about a juvenile running away from home.

When deputies got close to the area, a man was standing on the road, waving his hands, saying the juvenile was down by the creek drowning.

Two deputies walked down to the area and said they saw the mother holding the teenager by her arm but the current was too strong.

The deputies who are swift water certified got in the water, but spent about 10 minutes fighting the current and muddy embankment before they were able to pull the child to safety.

The girl was not transported and she is expected to be OK.