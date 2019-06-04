Deputies say traffic stop led to record-setting drug bust

Deputies in Jackson County, West Virginia had a record-setting drug bust Monday.

A night shift team from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office made a "simple" traffic stop around 4 a.m. Monday, but investigators say it ended up being the "single largest cash drug seizure in county history."

The deputies seized approximately 15 lbs of suspected marijuana, meth, and prescription pills from one person.

They also found more than $80,000 in cash, loaded handguns and assault rifles, and multiple newer vehicles. Deputies say all of the items were associated with the same drug trade.

"This, folks, is what it truly means to work an investigation to it's fullest extent," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.