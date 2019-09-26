Deputies searching for missing Elkview woman

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing woman from Elkview.

The deputies were dispatched to begin the search on Wednesday along Weeping Willow Lane in Elkview.

Miranda Myers, 38, of Elkview, was last seen leaving a home she shares with her sister. That was around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23.

Deputies say she entered a dark-colored, older model pickup truck parked about 500 feet away from the home.

Investigators say they learned that Myers contacted a relative after she went missing, but they are uncertain if she is safe and not under duress.

Myers has ties to the Elkview area and possibly Spencer, West Virginia, in Roane County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department at 304-357-0169.