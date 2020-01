Search crews are currently looking for a young girl with autism who has gone missing north of the village of Vinton.

The Gallia County Sheriff's Department says Joanna Gilliam walked away from her home, which is located in a heavily wooded area along State Route 160.

Gilliam has blonde hair and stands 5 feet tall. Deputies say she was last seen wearing grey sweat pants and a wonder woman shirt.

If anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.