Deputies searching for missing man

Deputies are asking for any information on a man they say was last seen walking from his home.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's office says 39-year-old Jonathan Lucas was last seen Wednesday afternoon walking from his home near Clendenin.

Investigators do not know where Lucas was heading.

His family reported him missing Thursday morning.

Lucas was last seen wearing black basketball shorts and orange tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.

