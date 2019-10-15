Deputies searching for missing parents from Elkview

Deputies are searching for a missing couple from Kanawha County after their child reported them missing.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is investigating the disappearances of Rodney K. Hanna, 57, and his wife Jenivee D. Hanna, 49, of Elkview.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a home on Walgrove Road Tuesday morning after a 13-year-old reported his mom and step-dad missing. The teenager said his parents left the house around 6:30 p.m. Monday and he couldn't reach them overnight, so he called 911 in the morning.

The couple left in a maroon 1997 model Ford Explorer. It is a West Virginia license plate with the number 55D294.

Deputies describe Rodney as 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies say Jenivee is about 5 feet 3 inches and about 200 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

If you know where the pair is or have any information about the case, call 911. You can also call the sheriff's office at 304-357-0169, email tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or anonymously message the office through its website.