Deputies searching for missing woman in Raleigh County

The Raleigh County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help finding a missing woman.

Mary Cathleen Haley-Scott, 32, was reported missing to the sheriff's office on Monday, Dec. 16 by her family members.

According to deputies, she was last seen in the Raleigh County area last week driving a blue 2020 Kia passenger car.

Deputies the car had a temporary registration from Virginia reading URV3345.

If you have any information about where she is, you are asked to call the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office at 304-255-9300.