Deputies searching for suspects in ATV theft

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man and a woman suspected of stealing an ATV.

Deputies say around 2:00 p.m. Saturday, they were dispatched to the 3000 block of Campbell's Lane in the Jefferson area of Kanawha County, West Virginia.

They were then informed that a male and female had stolen a white colored Suzuki Quad King 4 wheeler from the resident.

The individuals were caught on surveillance video as they were leaving the scene with the ATV.

Deputies ask anyone with information on the individuals or the vehicle to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff's office at 304-357-0169.