BREAKING | Deputies searching for three young children

Deputies with the Kanawha County's Sheriff's Office are searching for three young children who they say ran away from their caregivers Monday morning.

Officials say cameras captured Lucas Holmes, 11, Delaney Holmes, 9, and Kaylena Holmes, 8, leaving their home west of St. Albans just before 3:30 a.m. Monday.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office says their caregiver called 911 around 4:30 a.m. when she realized they were missing.

Both Delaney and Kaylena were wearing purple jackets and pajamas. Lucas was wearing a blue jacket and pajamas.

Bloodhounds from the West Virginia Division of Forestry and several from the sheriff's department are being used in the search, along with a West Virginia State Police helicopter.

Deputies say with temperatures in the 30's Monday morning the children could be in danger.

