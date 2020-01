The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men they say stole copper from a radio tower site.

Deputies say the theft happened Wednesday at Coal Mountain Radio Tower.

According to deputies, the tower is part of the state-wide radio system.

It is located in the Coal Mountain area between Rt. 60 and Teays Valley.

If you have any information about the two men pictured, you are asked to call the Putnam County Sheriff's Department at 304-941-7480.