Deputies surprise little girl with pet alpaca after hers is killed

A little girl in Gallia County has a new friend after her pet alpaca was shot and killed last week.

Gallia County deputies say it happened April 7 on Gage Road in the Patriot area.

Sheriff Matt Champlin says cases of senseless violence like this affect the deputies who respond. He says this case in particular was troubling because the alpaca was gift after she beat cancer.

On Easter Sunday, deputies and Dr. Angie Dahse at Four Seasons Veterinary Clinic surprised the girl with a new alpaca.

"Though we can’t bring back her lost pet, Dr. Dahse and her team were able to find a replacement for us to provide to her, which we had the privilege of doing this afternoon," said Champlin.

Deputies say the alleged shooters have been identified and will face charges.