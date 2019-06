A 16-year old girl is dead after officials say she was accidentally shot by her 18-year-old sister.

Pike County Deputy Coroner Zeb Hamilton tells WSAZ Kentucky State Police received a call about a shooting in the Kimper area just before 10 Wednesday night.

Hamilton says the victim was taken to Pikeville Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

No other information has been released.

