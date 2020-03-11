Deputy-involved crash sends woman to hospital in Kanawha County

An accident Wednesday night involving a Kanawha County Sheriff's Department member has closed a portion of U.S. 60 in Malden.

That's according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

Sheriff's deputies say a woman was taken to the hospital for neck pain.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash that happened near the intersection of Campbell's Creek Drive. It was reported around 8:50 p.m.

There's no word on how long the road will be closed in that area.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.