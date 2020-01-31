Deputy of Year recognized in Kanawha County

Kanawha County commissioners on Thursday night honored the county’s Deputy of the Year.

Deputy Ashley Keadle was honored as Deputy of the Year in Kanawha County, West Virginia.

A deputy from each of the department’s divisions were chosen as semifinalists, and Deputy Ashley Keadle took home the top honors. Deputies are nominated through the year for all they do for their team during their shift.

Keadle said she felt honored and humbled to receive the award.

“I love my job, I'm proud of this department and I'm proud to be able to represent this department in this way,” Keadle said.

Other nominees for Deputy of the Year were also recognized for their service.

