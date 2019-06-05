Deputy picking up engagement ring turned away from store over service weapon

An Iredell County deputy attempting to pick up a pre-purchased engagement ring from a Kay Jewelers Tuesday was turned away because his uniform, which contained a service weapon, didn’t meet store policy, officials say.

June 5, 2019 at 3:56 PM EDT - Updated June 5 at 6:58 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Iredell County deputy attempting to pick up a pre-purchased engagement ring from a Kay Jewelers Tuesday was turned away because his uniform, which contained a service weapon, didn’t meet store policy, officials say.

The uniformed deputy used his lunch break to pick up an engagement ring at Kay’s on Turnersburg Highway in Statesville. The deputy had already paid for the ring and was informed by jewelers that the ring was sized and ready for pick up.

The deputy says when he got to the store, he was told he wasn’t allowed to wear his service weapon on their premises.

The sheriff says the deputy spoke with the manager, telling them he was in uniform and his marked patrol car was in the parking lot. He said it would be a violation of policy to remove his service weapon while in uniform.

“This policy is in place for not only the safety of the deputy, but the general public as well,” the sheriff’s office said, backing the deputy’s claims.

According to the deputy, the manager told him he would need to return to the store when he was not armed.

“The reaction our deputy encountered is very difficult for us to comprehend, and we earnestly hope situations such as these are few and are diminishing,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

Kay Jewelers responded on Facebook, saying they “sincerely apologize for the mishandling of this matter.” The business said they were in the process of reaching out to the deputy involved.

“We have tremendous respect for law enforcement, and we thank the Office for bringing this to our attention. We will be sure to reinforce store training regarding our firearm policy with specific regard to uniformed law enforcement,” Kay’s posted.

Deputies said they were “deeply saddened” about the situation.

“Thank you to the citizens and businesses in our area who whole heartily support the men and women who wear the badge,” the sheriff’s office posted.

