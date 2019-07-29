Deputy recovering from drug exposure during traffic stop

A sheriff's deputy is recovering from exposure to a dangerous drug during a traffic stop.

A spokesperson for the Lewis County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Taylor Martin came in contact with a white, powdery substance. It happened during a traffic stop Sunday evening in Firebrick, Kentucky.

Martin began to feel numbness in his hands and arms. That's when he realized it was an apparent fentanyl overdose.

Another officer at the scene, Vanceburg Police Sgt. Mike Ginn, gave Martin a dose of naloxone -- the drug that reverses an overdose.

The deputy was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC) for treatment.

Investigators arrested the driver and two passengers during the traffic stop. They were taken to the Lewis County Detention Center.

The suspects are facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, providing false information to a police officer, and wanton endangerment of a police officer. Additional charges are pending.