Designated meeting spot set up at Barboursville Police Department for safe internet exchanges

Buying and selling items on the internet has become extremely popular, especially through sites like Facebook.

The 'Meet Up' spot at the Barboursville Police Department allows anyone selling or buying stuff online to meet in person in a safe, neutral environment.

But when it comes time for the exchange in person, you can't always be sure about who is going to be meeting you.

In order to create a safe and neutral spot for people to make those transactions, police departments across the country are creating safe-exchange zones.

The village of Barboursville just added a 'Meet-Up' spot in one of their parking spaces in front of the police department.

The idea came about during a village council meeting.

"We are always trying to do quality of life things for our residents," said Mayor Chris Tatum. "Not only is this a quality of life thing, it's a safety issue. I am sure people buy and sell all the time from these Facebook groups and social media outlets that allow them to buy and trade, and you don't know who you are going to come across. Facebook allows us to be really close, but still, you don't know who you are talking to sometimes. I think for someone to have a place to come with a camera that's by a police station certainly gives them peace of mind."

The village installed the sign just before the holidays and the police chief says it is meant to ease concerns for those who are exchanging items.

"You don't know the motive and you don't know for sure if what you purchasing is going to be what you are receiving," said Daren McNeil, the Barboursville Police Chief. "You don't know if this person may have looked through other social media sites to find out more about you. So this gives them a safe alternative of meeting and going through a transaction safely."

All the transactions happen in front of a surveillance camera so that if someone were bold enough to try something, police are just a few steps away.

"If someone has bad intentions, they are not going to want to meet at a police department," McNeil said.

Selling items online has become an extra source of income for Daniel Fisher after a recent cancer diagnosis left him unable to work.

"Being able to sell stuff online through our Facebook page and also through the local area yard sale sites has really made a difference," Fisher said. "The people we sell to really appreciate it, too. They've been able to do Christmas shopping and things like that for a lot less than they would have done otherwise."

He admits things can get questionable when it comes time to meet up with a stranger for the exchange.

"You would like to think everybody in today's society is just out to get a good deal and they are just out to help you out and they are just doing something for themselves that just happens to benefit you," Fisher said. "But there's all too many people in today's society that's not why they are doing it. They are doing it as an opportunity to put someone else in danger."

McNeil stresses that if you plan to meet up with someone to exchange items and you can't meet at the police station, meet in a public area like a gas station where people will be around.

He also says to make sure there are surveillance cameras where ever you meet, so in case anything were to happen, it would catch the incident on video.