Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission exhibit coming to Cincinnati Museum Center

The Apollo 11 command module is the centerpiece of a new exhibit coming to the Cincinnati Museum Center in September.

The museum center will be the fifth and final stop for the Smithsonian’s traveling exhibition Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission.

The exhibition celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission and explores the birth and development of the American space program and space race.

Destination Moon features the Apollo 11 command module “Columbia”, the only part of the spacecraft to return to Earth after the first mission to land a man on the Moon and safety return him home.

The exhibit also marks the first time “Columbia” has left the National Air and Space Museum since it opened to the public in 1976.

The exhibit opens at the museum center on September 28.

Tickets for Destination Moon go on sale July 20 and are available at cincymuseum.org/destination-moon.