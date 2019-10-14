Details of 'Jobs and Hope West Virginia' program to be unveiled Tuesday

A program to help people recovering from substance abuse transition back into the workforce is on its way to West Virginia, according to Gov. Jim Justice's office.

The governor, along with other state officials, are expected to make the announcement at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Putnam Career & Technical Center in Eleanor.

According to a news release from Justice's office, the program is known as Jobs and Hope West Virginia. It resulted from a concept introduced by Justice at his State of the State address earlier this year and approved by the Legislature.

The program will ensure that West Virginians in recovery have access to career training to help them "ultimately secure meaningful employment."

Joining the governor at the announcement will be Dr. Steven L. Paine, state superintendent of schools; Bob Hansen, executive director of the Office of Drug Control Policy; West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. James Hoyer; and Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia.

