Development for Riverfront Park improvements in St. Albans proposed

The city of Saint Albans has released the plan for improvements to Riverfront Park along the Coal River.

In Monday night's City Council meeting, a redirecting of current taxes was proposed to pay for the new developments at the Coal River involving the loop of Kanawha Terrace, 6th Avenue, and the Joseph Homer Lloyd Bridge.

This was the first resolution, and officials say there will be an additional hearing on this in the future.

The 1.8 million dollar project will include a kayak launch ramp, boat dock, amphitheater, picnic areas, and streetscape improvements.

A tax up charge was proposed on properties near the park area to be used to authorize the improvements.