Devices donated to KDMC provide extra layer of protection while treating COVID-19

Doctors, nurses, and other health care providers are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with concerns about there not being enough protective gear to last through the crisis, others are coming up with ways to help where they can.

In Ashland, King's Daughters Medical Center is now equipped with plexiglass devices that act as a shield between a positive COVID-19 patient and anyone treating them.

The devices were donated Monday from Vesuvius USA after they worked with Gibbs Hardware and Clay's Construction after hearing from a local doctor about these kind of protectors.

"The key is getting the people to tell us what is relevant and what is needed in the medical field," said Josh Blanton with Vesuvius. "That's where Dr. Grace Dixon came in and has really helped us understand how we can help."

"It's very beneficial for our team members," said Jamie Ward with KDMC's Critical Care Services. "As we've continued to look at other hospitals and what they've done and success that they've had, this is one of the things that we found that hospitals were using."

The devices will be used in times of transporting any virus patients who have been hospitalized, as well as other treatments.

"We would utilize these intubation events or anything that would potentially put our employees at risk for exposure," Ward said.

Cabell Huntington Hospital received a similar donation.

Blanton says they are ready to make more should there be a need.

