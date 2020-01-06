Diesel fuel spill closes W.Va. 62 in Mason County

A diesel fuel spill Monday evening has closed both directions of state Route 62 (Charleston Road) in the Leon area, Mason County 911 dispatchers say.

According to the Leon Volunteer Fire Department, it happened at the intersection of Leon Baden Road. The incident was reported around 5:15 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters say drivers can get from Leon Baden Road south toward Buffalo.

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area. It is unknown how long the roadway will remain closed.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

