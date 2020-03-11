People save driver from burning car

Christopher Caldwell was driving down Kanawha State Forest Road on Monday when he saw a car on the side of the road on fire, with the driver still inside.

Caldwell, as well as another person who saw the car, pulled over and tried to force the door open to pull the driver out.

Caldwell says after several unsuccessful attempts, other people took notice and started to help. Some tried getting water from a nearby creek to put out the flames, while others were trying to pull the driver out of the car.

"There was only about three or four of us trying to get into the vehicle ... it was so intense," Caldwell said.

The smoke made pulling the driver out extremely difficult.

With the help of deputies, the small crowd was able to get the drive safely our of the car and onto the other side of the road. After that, the car exploded.

"It started going boom, boom, boom, so we got him out just in time," Caldwell said.

Caldwell said he stepped in because he felt it was the right thing to do.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office says the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The driver told deputies that a deer jumped in front of the SUV he was driving. The driver then swerved out of the way and hit a rock wall, causing the vehicle to burst into flames.