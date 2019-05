Dime-sized hail fell in Dunbar during severe weather Friday afternoon.

Dime-sized hail fell in Dunbar during severe weather Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for northwestern Kanawha County until 4:45 p.m. Friday.

Up to once inch of hail has already fallen as of 2 p.m., according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

As rain continues to fall, dispatchers are reminding drivers, "Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roadways."