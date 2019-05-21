Disney Store to close at Huntington Mall

The Disney Store at the Huntington Mall will be closing before summer’s end, the store announced Tuesday.

It is an international chain of specialty stores that sells only Disney-related items.

The store's closing date is July 19.

The Huntington Mall released the following statement Tuesday:

“We were very sorry to learn, quite unexpectedly, that Disney plans to close its store at Huntington Mall. We are surprised and disturbed by this decision, which was only confirmed to us today, May 21. The store had been doing well financially and our leasing executives have been working with the tenant to ensure its ongoing presence in the mall. Because Disney did not send us a formal notification, rather allowing the information to spread informally, we were taken by surprise. We apologize for any confusion in our earlier statements about this situation. It appears that the closing of this store is part of a strategy Disney has been pursuing for the past few years, systematically closing most, if not all, of its retail stores. It is not a reflection of the store's popularity in the Huntington area. The store has been quite popular with many people and we are sorry that Disney is disappointing its loyal customers in our region. As always, we will continue to work to bring new and attractive retail offerings to our guests here at Huntington Mall.”

