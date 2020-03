Disney on Ice is at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Thursday through Sunday.

Elsa can't 'Let it Go' while she skates on the ice.

Below are the dates you can watch the performances:

Thursday, March 5 at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 6 at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 8 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Click here for more information.