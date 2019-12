Huntington police are investigating a reported shooting, according to Cabell County dispatchers.

Dispatch tells WSAZ the call came in just before noon Sunday at a home on the 1400 block of West 5th Ave.

They say a neighbor called 911 saying a woman had claimed she was shot.

Dispatch says one person was transported.

WSAZ has reached out to police for more details about what happened.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for more information.