Distribution delays common for high-dose flu shots

A flu shot with an extra dose has become a hot commodity nationwide as problems with distributors has the supply running low. Luckily, the supply is not running dry in our region.

This powerful shot provides extra protection and is meant for people older that 65 who are at the highest risk of catching the viral infection. That means health-care providers have enough in stock to met the community's needs.

"It's been proven over and over again when we see people having a higher rate of flu vaccine in areas we see less influenza like illness, less flu less hospitalizations, less complications, so its very important to get the flu shot," said Dr. Sherri Young with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

The high-dose vaccine contains four times the amount of antigen as a regular flu shot. According to the CDC, it offers 24.2 percent more protection for the older population. However the CDC does not express a preference for any flu vaccine rather just recommends the shot as your first and most important step in protection against infection.

The health department will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for people who make appointments, and walk-ins are welcome to come in between 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To set up an appointment, call the department at 304-348-8980.