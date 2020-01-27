Disturbance call sparks chase with sheriff's deputies

A man is now facing charges after an incident that lead to him hitting a deputy and a deputy's cruiser with his pickup truck.

According to the Kanawaha County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Bluebell Drive in Cross Lanes after dispatchers received a disturbance call.

When deputies arrived at the house, they say Michael Oakes, 34, of Cross Lanes got in his F-150 truck and put it in reverse, hitting a deputy standing outside of his cruiser.

Deputies say Oakes also hit a neighbor's fence, car and house as he took off in his truck. He also slammed into another car while traveling on Big Tyler Road. Deputies say the people inside of that vehicle were transported to a hospital.

Other deputies were able to locate Oakes on Sissonville Drive. A short chase ensued until Oakes crashed the pickup truck a short distance away.

Deputies say he was combative during the arrest and showed signs of intoxication. A sample of his was blood was taken after a search warrant was issued.

Deputies say the blood will be tested and may be used to demonstrate intoxication resulting in additional charges.

As for the initial disturbance call on Bluebell Drive, deputies concluded that a domestic dispute between Oakes and his wife was the catalyst for the original 911 call.

Oakes has been charged with strangulation. Deputies say other charges that may be considered by the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney's Office are domestic violence with a minor child, fleeing, driving under the influence and committing those crimes while causing injury and property damage.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office says the deputy Oakes hit with his pickup truck was not seriously injuried.

