Do you know the fireworks laws where you live? We have them for you

Americans love their fireworks for the Fourth of July.

In 2019, 49 states plus the District of Columbia allow some or all types of consumer fireworks. Only Massachusetts has a total ban.

Professional displays are great for oohs and aahs, but for many, the holiday just wouldn’t be the same without backyard bottle rockets, firecrackers and sparklers.

Fireworks laws vary widely across the United States.

If you're planning on buying your own, check the laws in your area. You don’t want to get a fine or even possible jail time for running afoul of the law.

The American Pyrotechnics Association maintains a directory of state fireworks laws.

