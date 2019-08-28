Doctor accused of raping teen and recording the incident

A former member of the medical staff at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital accused in separate lawsuits of sexual assault and sexual harassment is being sued by a third plaintiff claiming she was raped in 2016 by the defendant, who allegedly recorded the incident.

According to the Beckley Register-Herald, the lawsuit filed Monday accuses Dr. Zouhair Kabbara of raping the plaintiff when she was a high school senior and recording the attack without her knowledge.

The lawsuit states Kabbara invited the teen to his home, where he “roughly sexually assaulted” her twice, then forced her to wash away physical evidence.

Kabbara, who currently is under investigation by the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, was accused in an Aug. 19 filing at the Raleigh County Circuit Clerk’s Office of repeatedly sexually harassing a 15-year-old female volunteer at Beckley ARH in June. The suit named Kabbara and Kentucky-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare, which owns the hospital, as defendants.

In a lawsuit filed Aug. 22, Kabbara was accused of sexually assaulting a female patient at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley. Kabbara had medical privileges at Raleigh General, at the time of the alleged incident. Both the hospital Kabbara were named in the suit.

West Virginia State Police said Kabbara was made aware of the current investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and has obtained an attorney.

Neither Beckley ARH nor Raleigh General Hospital has publicly commented on the allegations.