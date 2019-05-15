Doctor thankful for police after two thefts at office

A Huntington doctor's office was broken into twice in recent months.

Dr. Larry Perry's DC Chiropractic Corporation was the victim of a theft in September 2018. Dr. Perry said the thief destroyed three out of their four air conditioning units.

"At one point, inside our building here, it was 87 degrees and we were in here working," he said.

The thief caused $30,000 worth of damage.

It was the first time something like that had ever happened to the business, and Dr. Perry said he has watched crime grow in that area since they went into business decades ago.

"To watch what it was 35 years ago, to what it is now, it's a drastic change," he said.

Fast forward to April 2019, the business was hit again. This time, a silent alarm went off when the alleged thief, Michael Ferguson, started taking apart the units. The police came immediately.

"We had $1,500 in damage this time compared to $30,000 before. I'm just so grateful for our police officers here in town," Dr. Perry said.

Ferguson, 38, is charged with attempt to commit a felony and fleeing from officers.

While Dr. Perry is still upset someone invaded his business's space, he knows it could have been much worse.

"We see the police officers around here a lot more, and we have noticed the drug situation doesn't seem to be as bad," he said.

Dr. Perry said he is thankful to police and believes they do not get enough credit for keeping him and his patients, as well as all Huntington residents, safe.

No one has been arrested for the major theft in September 2018.