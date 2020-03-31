Doctor who tested COVID-19 patient calls experience 'surreal'

A doctor who tested one of the first positive COVID-19 patients in Boyd County is speaking about the experience to WSAZ.

Dr. Sanjiv Gupta describes testing the patient in his Carter County office as "surreal."

"I've seen this and I've been watching this," Gupta said. "And suddenly it hit me that it's right here. It's in our community, and it was terrifying."

Gupta says the patient he treated had recently returned from international travel. Her husband called Gupta who said because she had left the country, he wanted to screen her for the virus.

"Because of the history of travel, I said 'Why don't you come in let's make sure it's not COVID.' Her symptoms were not typical of COVID but I somehow had a gut feeling that it could be."

Gupta tested the patient at his Grayson Health Park office late last week, and within 48 hours a lab that he has partnered with reported the results.

After the results came back, Gupta posted about the case on his social media saying, "Very sad to report the first COVID-19 case in Boyd county from our practice. My staff and I are committed to care for our patients. This Coronavirus is the real deal. Please everyone do not take things for granted. Follow the advice- hand washing, social distancing and staying at home.No need to panic, as patience and perseverance is what will see us through these tragic times. Stay positive and believe in prayers."

"It hit me hard, and I wanted to let everybody else know, take this seriously," Gupta told WSAZ. "It's here, and we all need to follow the guidelines that the CDC has recommended."

The patient is at home in isolation and is recovering. Gupta tells WSAZ he checks in with her twice a day. Her fever has broken, and other symptoms are improving.

There is no specified medication or treatment for COVID-19. Dr. Gupta suggests resting, and drinking plenty of water. He says there have been studies that suggest Vitamins C and D are beneficial, and Tylenol for a fever.

His staff at his offices in Grayson and Russell have already taken extra precaution before the case was even tested. They have also been tested.

Gupta hopes that this case, and others reported, show the community that the coronavirus knows no limits or borders, and can pop up anywhere.

"We all as a community have to work really diligently. Stay at home, do the right thing."

As of Tuesday evening, seven cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Boyd County.