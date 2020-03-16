Doctors: Don’t panic if you show symptoms similar to COVID-19

There is concern among Americans that if they show certain symptoms, that means they coronavirus.

“We’ve had several calls just today,” said Dr. Matthew Lewis at Lewis Family Care in Boyd County. “Patients concerned about symptoms that they’re having.”

Dr. Lewis says there can be some confusion about the symptoms because they are similar to common illnesses.

“That can be difficult because the symptoms that we are seeing with the coronavirus are similar to several other diseases we are seeing on a daily basis. Your bronchitis, your COPD exacerbations, pneumonia.“

Dr. Lewis says if you show flu like symptoms, do not panic. You should still call your doctor, and as a precaution do not just walk in to your doctor’s office or clinic.

“The risk of a bad outcome is very low with this virus. So there really is no need to panic. If you are in a high risk group, you want to make that phone call to your physician. The average patient though, will be able to ride this out at the house. Just stay away from folks and let their body fight the disease.”