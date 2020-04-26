Doctors at UK worry non-COVID-19 patients not coming to ER

Doctors at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital’s emergency department say they believe sick people are avoiding the hospital for fear of catching COVID-19.

The daily arrivals at the emergency department have fallen by more than half to about 130 on average since early March.

Doctors held a news conference Friday. The ER has performed 1,800 tests for the coronavirus so far with only about 80 positive results.

Dr. Daniel Moore says the risk to patients of contracting COVID-19 at the hospital is exceedingly low right now.