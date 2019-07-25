Doctors warn conditions are prime for mosquitoes this summer

The warmer weather and rain has created the perfect conditions for mosquitoes this summer.

Doctors are warning that conditions are prime for mosquitoes to be out this summer.

Doctors are urging you to take precautions since they are going to be out in force.

According to doctors, mosquitoes tend to swarm around areas with standing water like bird baths and flower pots.

"You may walk around your house and just see where you've got standing water," said Dr. Thomas Rushton, an Infectious Diseases Specialist at St. Mary's Medical Center.

Doctors say there are several serious illnesses you need to watch out for when it comes to mosquito bites including West Nile and La Crosse, however, some can also have an allergic reaction to mosquito bites.

"We have a tree hole mosquito that can transmit all those illnesses," Rushton said. "But I don't think we are going to see much in the way of those viruses though because we have had exposure to those viruses. If you live here in West Virginia, you've been bitten by a West Virginia mosquito, so it's probably not going to be an issue. On occasion, we do see a case or two."

Rushton says sometimes the reaction to a mosquito bite can be very minor and for others, it can be severe.

"I think what is probably hitting the news now though is the fact that when she is biting us, she has to inject some of her saliva," Rushton said. "That saliva is a protein-based product, and as you know, our body is going to recognize proteins that are not us. There are going to be some people who will be more sensitive than others. It's just a spectrum. Some will have very little response, others will have a large response."

Dr. Rushton says it is important to eliminate any areas of standing water around your home.

He says anytime you are planning on being outdoors in a heavily wooded area, wear insect repellent and wear long clothing.