Doctors warn of aggresive allergy season

For about 50 million Americans, doctors say allergy season could be a lot worse than in years past.

“We have seen a major increase in tree pollen in the last two weeks,” said allergy specialist Matthew Lewis at Tri-State Allergy.

According to allergy website, pollen.com, our entire region is under some of the highest pollen counts in the country.

Allergy specialists say numbers now are more of what they see in the summer, and if left untreated, Wilson says it can lead to bigger problems.

“You can get significant asthma symptoms, breathing difficulty from that,” Lewis said.

Wilson says the best thing to do is limit outdoor activities to the morning hours when pollen isn’t as strong as it is in the later hours.

If you’ve been outside working, Wilson says shower immediately and change clothes. He also suggests keeping windows closed in the house and while you’re driving.