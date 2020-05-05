Document issues guidelines for reopening of wellness centers in W.Va.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Monday announced guidelines for the reopening of wellness centers in the state, following the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can read the Guidance for Wellness Centers Operated by or with West Virginia Licensed Health Care Providers by clicking: HERE.

The reopening of wellness centers is a part of the West Virginia Strong Comeback Plan. It would mark the start of week three, which is projected to begin on Monday, May 11.

According to the document, wellness centers are “facilities that offer exercise therapy, physical therapy, post-operative therapy, and/or rehabilitative therapy programs to individuals, which are operated as part of a hospital or hospital system, or are otherwise staffed with licensed health care providers (including physicians, physical therapists, chiropractors, nurse practitioners, and physicians assistants licensed to practice in West Virginia).”

According to the guidelines, occupancy should be reduced to 50 percent of fire code capacity and restrict facility access should be restricted to staffed hours only.

The document says that showers, locker rooms, and lockers should remain closed in addition to all swimming pools, hot tubs, saunas and other water or spa facilities. Areas were people will congregate should also be restricted.

The document says patrons and employees should be screened for illness prior to entry to the facility.

Deep cleaning, proper signage, and continued social distancing are also a part of the guidelines.

