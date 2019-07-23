Dog dies in Cross Lanes fire

A dog died in a fire at an apartment in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.

The fire happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to the apartment complex on Drexel Place.

According to the incident commander with the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, an apartment on the building's second floor caught fire. No one was home at the time.

A couch caught on fire. The flames stayed contained to one room that now has smoke damage.

One dog died, according to firefighters.