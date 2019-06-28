Dog helps save couple from burning home

A married couple is crediting their German shepherd Lilly with saving their lives.

Tammy Williams says around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, fire spread through their home on Vega Road in the Thurman area of Jackson County, Ohio.

Lilly kept barking until the couple woke up. By that point their bedroom was filled with smoke.

Williams' husband Eddie had to break the bedroom window for them to get out. Lilly was the only dog that survived.

The home was destroyed, and the couple's two other dogs died in the fire.

Williams says they had a new smoke detector, but they hadn't put it up yet. She says that's a mistake she'll never make again.

"When we do get a new place, I'm going to have them all over," Williams said. "I'm going to check them just like I've been taught all my life. Don't assume it can't happen to you, because it can happen to you."

Williams says the fire started in the air conditioner in their living room.

Her husband had to go to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

