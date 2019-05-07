Dog left for dead in KY with his toys, a bag of food

HART Animal Rescue is working to help save the life of a dog that was abandoned and left for dead in Kentucky.

The dog’s foster family has nicknamed the pup Nike. (Source: WXIX)

The local rescue picked the dog up in Gallatin County, Ky.

“They got him from another county and he was left along the side of a road with a bag of food and his toys and he’s only about 8-months old, 8-9 months old and he was hit by a car,” HART’s Shari Wyenandt said.

The dog’s foster family has nicknamed the pup Nike. Nike has two broken femurs and will take four to eight weeks to recover from his injuries. County Animal Hospital performed a 2 1/2 hour surgery on Nike to correct some of the work that was done on the dog while he was in Kentucky.

If you would like to help with Nike’s recovery please visit HART’s website.

“We think he was hit by a car and he broke both the growth plates on both knees, painful -- and he couldn’t walk,” County Animal Hospital’s Dr. Gary Smith said.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.