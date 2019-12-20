Dognapper believed to be responsible for missing pets

Neighbors in one community say several of their dogs have disappeared over the past few months, and they believe it's no coincidence.

They're spreading the word hoping to warn others not to let their pets out of sight for too long.

Jacob Gue says in September, his terrier Chester disappeared from outside his home on Smith Creek Road.

"That has absolutely torn me up," Gue said. "I've cried and cried and cried."

Gue says another family dog has been missing since Tuesday.

After talking with neighbors, he found out several dogs have gone missing during the past few months.

"It's been an epidemic lately," Gue said.

Beth Thornstrom says a couple weeks ago, a neighbor saw a man pull up in a car outside her house appearing to try to take her dog Lucy.

"They said they saw a car stop in front of the house, and someone opened the door and hollered for my dog to come over and tried to get her to get into their car," Thornstrom said. "I guess she ran away. It would kill her if she was taken."

Gue has put up a sign outside his house warning of a dog thief in the area.

"Of all the things you could take, to take a companion, it shows a real serious lack of humanity," Gue said.

"i think it's really sick to steal somebody's pet."

People in the area have been keeping their pets indoors more often as a precaution.

Gue says he's talked with people nearby in West Hamlin who say they've been having the same problem.

