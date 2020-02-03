Dog recovering after being attacked by pack of coyotes

Ricky Gahm and his family have had their little dog, Roxy, for many years. They got her when she was just a puppy.

Roxy, 12, a Bichon-Maltese mix, is recovering at home after she was violently attacked by a pack of coyotes in Lucasville, Ohio.

"She's definitely a family member," Gahm said.

When you ask him about his little dog, that is now 12-years-old, he uses words like 'fighter' and 'miracle' to describe her.

That's because she was recently faced with the fight of her life when she was viciously attacked by predators that were lurking right in the Gahms' backyard. The attack happened on Jan. 20.

"I had just gotten home from the hospital after having shoulder surgery, so I was asleep on the couch," Gahm said. "I woke up to my wife screaming out the back door. As I woke up, I realized she was screaming at coyotes that were attacking Roxy."

Gahm says his wife, Cassie, had just let their dogs out before bed, which is a normal routine. He says they always stay close to the house and don't stay out long.

"I came out and shined a flashlight at the edge of the grass and as I scanned across, I saw a couple coyotes jump and run away," Gahm said. "We saw Roxy trying to make her way back to the house. She was struggling to walk straight and she was staggering. Finally, Cassie ran down and scooped her up with some towels and she was just tore up."

Gahm says his wife saw four coyotes and tried doing everything she could to scare them off. He says his dogs suffered severe injuries, including several deep chest wounds and deep muscle wounds on her back.

Gahm's wife and mother rushed Roxy to the vet that night since he was still recovering from surgery. He says when they got there, doctors weren't sure she was going to make it through the night based on her age and the extent of her injuries.

After a couple surgeries, dozens of staples and a week-long stay at Shawnee Animal Clinic, Roxy is now at home recovering.

"It's a miracle. It really is a miracle," Gahm said. "She's obviously feeling a lot better, and it's just really hard to believe that it went from that to this. We're just so happy that she made it."

He says he has lived in the same area since he was 17-years-old and has seen around three coyotes in all those years. However, he says he never thought something like this would happen. Now, the family is warning others to be cautious in hopes of keeping other pets safe.

"We are just very skeptical of what could be out there," Gahm said. "We really just want people to be aware. The possibility is there. Don't just assume it won't happen to you. That's what we did and you don't want to experience this."

Gahm says his wife now keeps a constant eye on the dogs when they go out. He says they now keep the dogs in the front yard and won't let them out back anymore.

Roxy will go back for a follow-up on Thursday. Gahm says he is hoping she will be able to get some of her staples taken out during the visit.