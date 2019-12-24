Dog recovering after being shot by owner

A two-year-old black lab mix named Fisher is recovering at the Jackson County Animal Shelter after being shot in the face by a shotgun.

Jackson County Humane Officer Teresa Hager was called to the Hudson Place apartment complex on Saturday morning and rushed Fisher to the vet emergency room in Parkersburg.

"He had that hole through his cheek," Hager said. "The shell went and ricocheted off his tooth and busted his tooth and then all of the gunshot went into the bottom of his jaw. It's really infected. He's on antibiotics and pain medicine because he's got a big jaw hanging down."

Hager said Fisher, renamed after the Jackson County Sheriff Deputy that rescued him, was shot on Friday then chained to a fence.

The dog was shot by his owner, Cody Deel, after biting a three-year-old in a tussle over garbage, Hager said. Deel has been charged with animal cruelty and related weapons charges, Hager said.

"He looks terrible," Hager said about Fisher's condition. "But he still has that tail wagging, he still has the hope of good people and he loves being paid attention to."

Fisher's medical bills were over $1,000 but have been completely covered by donations, Hager said. They started a Facebook fundraiser to treat the dog and raised more than $1,700. The fundraiser has been closed.

"Within an hour we had the money and beyond that," Hager said. "Enough money to have him neutered, have the tooth pulled and have the other surgery too probably to have the drain tubes put in."

Hager said Fisher will need 2-3 weeks to recover from his injuries then will be put up for adoption. The shelter has already received multiple messages from people interested in making Fisher a member of their family.

"He probably won't go in a home with children," Hager said. "He will go in a home where he can get a lot of loving from a lot of people. We know already we can tell if you feel bad and his tail is still wagging and he loves that attention you know so he'll be fine."