Dog set to begin long journey back home

The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association is looking for some volunteers to take a pitbull named Zeus after he found himself over 2,000 miles away from home.

Zeus will begin a long journey back to Butte, Montana for the holidays. (Courtesy of Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association)

Zeus came to KCHA in mid-November when he was dropped off in the middle of the night by a Nitro humane officer.

Zeus' microship was scanned by KCHA and they found that he was from Butte, Montana.

According to KCHA officials who made contact with Zeus' owner, the dog was taken along with some other items when a "family friend" was staying with them around Halloween.

The man that was with Zeus, Jason Ryan Mounts, was arrested in Saint Albans last month after he was found in a Kroger parkiung lot in what appeared to by an abandoned vehicle. He was arrested after assaulting an officer and objecting to being fingerprinted.

KCHA executive director Chelsea Staley believes that finding Zeus a way back home is just one small example of the work the association does year-round.

"I think this is just one more thing that we do all year," Staley said. "So while this is a holiday heartwarming story and this really pulls at your heart strings this time of year, this is just an example of what we do 365 days a year. So if it was June, we'd still be trying to get Zeus home to Montana."

Mounts is currently being held at the South Central Regional Jail and has outstanding theft warrants in Butte.