Dog shot with arrow

A family is struggling to conceive why anyone would treat their dog so viciously.

"All she wanted to do was love on somebody and play all the time," Wilma Cordle said. "She was just a puppy. She never bothered anybody."

Cordle left her home on Bear Branch in Blaine Monday morning to run an errand. When she came back a couple hours later, she made a gruesome discovery.

"I saw blood all over the driveway," she said.

Cordle saw a trail of blood leading from the road to under her mobile home.

Her dog Gypsy had been shot with an arrow through the side under her arm.

"It was lucky it didn't rupture her lung," Cordle said.

Lawrence County, Kentucky Constable Daniel Castle believes this was no accident.

"The angle of the shot looked like it was placed on purpose," Castle said. "It looks like a deer hunter's shot."

Cordle says Gypsy went through surgery in Louisa Tuesday and is expected to be okay.

She says she has no idea why anyone would do this.

"It's very sick," she said. "They don't have any respect for anybody's animals."

Cordle says her dog, which is less than a year old, is expected to come home from the vet Wednesday.

The constable says another neighbor in the area reported their dog missing Tuesday afternoon. They're hoping the cases are not connected.

