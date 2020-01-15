Dog shot with arrow in Meigs County, Ohio

A married couple is baffled after a nearly fatal injury to their pet dog, which they believe was no accident.

A couple is baffled why someone would shoot their dog with an arrow. It happened in Meigs County, Ohio.

John and Diane Redman just brought home the dog, Porter, from an animal shelter in Meigs County on Jan. 3.

"He's very sweet, very obedient," Diane said. "I fell in love with him when I saw him in the shelter."

Just four days later, they found him with an arrow sticking through his body.

They say Porter had been out with their other dogs that morning. When they came back, he'd been shot.

"He had the arrow sticking completely through him," Diane said.

"When you look at a dog like that that's not threatening, why would you do it?" John said.

After surgery at a veterinary hospital in Columbus, Porter is back at the Redmans' home near Rutland.

He has to be fed through a feeding tube.

Their hunch is this was done intentionally.

"Why him I don't know," Diane said. "He doesn't have a mean bone in his body."

"I think maybe it was just some kid who wasn't thinking when he did it," John said.

The couple had just moved to Meigs County in November from Utah to be closer to family.

This episode is putting a giant damper on their new start.

"We have five and a half acres specifically for dogs to run," Diane said. "I was looking forward to spring when it will be all green and beautiful. It does put a ding into that."

It's left them reluctant to let Porter and their other dogs roam out of sight again.

The medical bill for Porter's procedure was more than $7,000. People have been helping pay that bill on a fundraiser online.

