Dogs rescued from home said to be in 'total squalor'

Several dogs are getting the care and attention they need after they were discovered abandoned in a home.

After receiving tips that animals may be abandoned inside a home along York Avenue in Charleston, officers served a search warrant there Thursday morning.

Police officers and humane officers found several hungry and thirsty dogs trapped inside a small home. They even found two dogs in one cage.

Police describe the home as being in total squalor.

The building commission was notified Thursday to condemn the property, and the home will be placed on the demolition list.

