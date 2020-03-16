Dollar General dedicating first hours of business to senior citizen customers

Dollar General joins a long list of grocery store chains that are adjusting hours during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company says starting Tuesday, they are “strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus.”

Stores will also start closing an hour early to give employees a chance to clean and restock store shelves.

“We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “During these unprecedented times, Dollar General is diligently working to meet the ongoing needs of our customers and communities. We are proud to live our mission and provide customers with everyday low prices on the household essentials that are used and replenished most often.”